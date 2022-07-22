Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 914,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $85,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.44. The stock had a trading volume of 97,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,734. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.33. The stock has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

