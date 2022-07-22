Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Trading Down 2.7%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.87 and last traded at $6.05. 2,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 13,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

(Get Rating)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.