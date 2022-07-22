Piper Sandler Boosts IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $21.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded IBEX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.75.
IBEX Stock Down 0.6 %
IBEX stock opened at $18.74 on Monday. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $346.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in IBEX in the 4th quarter worth $705,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IBEX Company Profile
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
