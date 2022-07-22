Piper Sandler Boosts IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $21.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IBEX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

IBEX stock opened at $18.74 on Monday. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $346.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.67.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $129.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.78 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in IBEX in the 4th quarter worth $705,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

