Piper Sandler Downgrades Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) to Underweight

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CLR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

CLR opened at $64.81 on Friday. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.62.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at $1,489,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 15,969 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

