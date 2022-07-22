Piper Sandler Increases Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $53.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.27% from the stock’s previous close.

SNV has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.18. 1,353,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,323. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,545.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $44,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

