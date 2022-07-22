Piper Sandler Lowers Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target to $2.50

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BLND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Blend Labs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. William Blair lowered Blend Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.09.

NYSE BLND opened at $3.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $695.12 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. Blend Labs has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $20.35.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 44.18% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,145.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blend Labs news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,145.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $67,156.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth $2,113,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,330,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 193,550 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

