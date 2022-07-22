Piper Sandler Lowers Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $155.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s previous close.

CPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $134.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.97. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $125.17 and a 12-month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 50,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $9,372,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 256.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,273,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

