Piper Sandler Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SFIX. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, June 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

SFIX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. 17,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $59.86.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at $11,673,207.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,562 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,016,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after buying an additional 1,240,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 337.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after buying an additional 1,180,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 3,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,204,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after buying an additional 1,169,928 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

