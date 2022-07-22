Piper Sandler Trims APA (NASDAQ:APA) Target Price to $47.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $33.29 on Friday. APA has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 4.06.

Insider Transactions at APA

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,969,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,435,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

