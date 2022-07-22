Piper Sandler Trims Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Target Price to $44.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.17. 4,851,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,754,000 after acquiring an additional 455,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,334 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

