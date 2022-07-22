Piper Sandler Trims Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price to $65.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COUP. Barclays cut their price target on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.39.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $70.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $270.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.57.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The company had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $445,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,095 shares of company stock worth $832,747. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $32,400,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

