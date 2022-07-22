Piper Sandler Trims Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Target Price to $94.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $56.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,220 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $85,234,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

