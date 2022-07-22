Piper Sandler Upgrades Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $109.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $102.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.73.
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
Exxon Mobil stock opened at $87.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $369.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.28.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 44,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.