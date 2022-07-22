Piper Sandler Upgrades Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $109.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $102.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $87.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $369.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.28.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 44,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

