Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $167,516.00

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 7% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $107.52 million and $167,516.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00002438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00266890 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00102928 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00075090 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003800 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000346 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 414.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,309,151 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.