Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Pires Investments plc (LON:PIRI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.38 ($0.05). Approximately 22,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 814,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.40 ($0.05).

Pires Investments Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £6.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.70.

About Pires Investments

Pires Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital. It provides access for public market investors to companies at an early stage of their growth trajectory. The firm is focused on both direct and co-investment in technology companies and in specialist technology venture capital funds.

