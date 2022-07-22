Platform Technology Partners Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,175,000 after purchasing an additional 437,845 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 424,039 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,198,000 after purchasing an additional 177,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $31,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.48. 245,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,664,825. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $158.02 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.74.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.