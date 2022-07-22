Platform Technology Partners Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 162.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JSCP. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 422,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,186,000 after buying an additional 279,980 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,451,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 280,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.54. 8,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,558. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $46.14 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70.

