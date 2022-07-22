Platform Technology Partners Buys 210 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Chubb were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 208,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,514,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 37,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.08.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,429. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.14. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $164.13 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

