Platform Technology Partners Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $366.70. 282,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,969,605. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

