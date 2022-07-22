Platform Technology Partners Has $1.27 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Platform Technology Partners cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,679 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 89,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293,921. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

