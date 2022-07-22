Platform Technology Partners Has $357,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.42.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of APTV stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,048. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.59. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

