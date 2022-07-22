Platform Technology Partners Has $574,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $116.27. 8,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,636. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.43 and a 52-week high of $206.90.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.