Platform Technology Partners Has $822,000 Position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 28,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LSST traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,464. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $26.10.

