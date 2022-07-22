Platform Technology Partners Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE KMB traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $131.93. 10,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.97.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

