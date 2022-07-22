Platform Technology Partners Purchases 1,811 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $139,410,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $106,003,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Bank of America by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,954,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

