Platform Technology Partners Purchases 7,826 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners owned 0.48% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 58,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,861. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.93.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

