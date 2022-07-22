Platform Technology Partners Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Platform Technology Partners reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 23,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 14,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 269,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.65. 15,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $92.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.20. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

