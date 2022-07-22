Platform Technology Partners Sells 1,510 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in AT&T were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after buying an additional 533,468 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,672,780. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $132.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.74.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.