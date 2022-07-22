Platform Technology Partners Sells 169 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.95. 16,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,882,490. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

