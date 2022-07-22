Platform Technology Partners Sells 67 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in CDW were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,949,434,000 after buying an additional 105,015 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in CDW by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,016,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,802,000 after buying an additional 178,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CDW by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,480,000 after buying an additional 85,834 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CDW by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,023,722,000 after buying an additional 167,701 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CDW by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,674,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $752,506,000 after buying an additional 55,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,618. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.03 and a 200-day moving average of $173.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

