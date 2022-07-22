Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Playtika in a report released on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Playtika’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $679.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLTK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. Playtika has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,379,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Playtika by 2,604.8% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after buying an additional 2,307,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,989,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,480,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Playtika by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,724,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,983,000 after buying an additional 1,100,701 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

