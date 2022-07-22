Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $9.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 280.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pluristem Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.91. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTI. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 939.6% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 812,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 734,380 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,071,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 146,517 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 837,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 85,024 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

