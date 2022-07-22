Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Given New $3.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Plus Therapeutics to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSTV opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.37. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 142,417 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,526,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

