Pmeer Market Cap Tops $1.96 Million (PMEER)

Pmeer (PMEER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Pmeer coin can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the US dollar. Pmeer has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,533.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,614.92 or 0.06862193 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00023149 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00248864 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00109381 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.90 or 0.00645446 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.73 or 0.00542738 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005918 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000894 BTC.
Pmeer Profile
Pmeer is a Pow coin that uses the CuckooCycle hashing algorithm. Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official Twitter account is @QitmeerNetwork. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net.
Pmeer Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.
