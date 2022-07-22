PolkaCover Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (CVR)

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One PolkaCover coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaCover has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolkaCover alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00016044 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032110 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover.

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaCover should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaCover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.