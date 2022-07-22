POLKARARE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $117,352.00 (PRARE)

POLKARARE (PRARE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, POLKARARE has traded 9% higher against the dollar. POLKARARE has a market capitalization of $80,331.65 and approximately $117,352.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POLKARARE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001550 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015681 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001756 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00032684 BTC.
POLKARARE Profile
POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,383,253 coins. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare.
Buying and Selling POLKARARE
Receive News & Updates for POLKARARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POLKARARE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.