PolkaWar Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. PolkaWar has a market cap of $686,915.29 and $83,646.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015812 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001784 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032619 BTC.
PolkaWar Profile
PolkaWar’s total supply is 84,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 57,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.
PolkaWar Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.