Polymath Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Polymath has a market capitalization of $189.68 million and $18.25 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00023489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00248044 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000871 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,760,830 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.