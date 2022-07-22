Portage Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Get Portage Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Portage Fintech Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rock Capital Management LP increased its position in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 743,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 1,226.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,661 shares in the last quarter.

About Portage Fintech Acquisition

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.