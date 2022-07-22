Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) One Day Volume Tops $2,143.00

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $177,276.21 and $2,143.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00003901 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015984 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001824 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032237 BTC.
Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile
Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f.
Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading
