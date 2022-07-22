PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Raises Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Saturday, September 10th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PPG Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. PPG Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $8.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $122.95 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.52 and its 200 day moving average is $133.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 400.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.