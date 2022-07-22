PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $160.00 at UBS Group

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at UBS Group to $160.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $169.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

NYSE:PPG traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,017. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.52 and a 200 day moving average of $133.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

