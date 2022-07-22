PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,453.45

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,453.45 ($17.38) and traded as high as GBX 1,488 ($17.79). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,470 ($17.57), with a volume of 2,398 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.91) price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

PPHE Hotel Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £619.10 million and a PE ratio of -11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,499.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,453.68.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.