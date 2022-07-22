PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised PPL from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lowered PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.56.

PPL opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. PPL has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 68,070 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in PPL by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPL by 29.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

