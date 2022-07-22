Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 45.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.
Shares of PFBC traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $70.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,450. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 23.99%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 103,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth $2,866,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth $1,812,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
