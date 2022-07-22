Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 57,525,256 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Friday, June 24th.
Premier African Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £65.01 million and a PE ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Premier African Minerals Company Profile
Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Zimbabwe and Mozambique.
See Also
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.