Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 57,525,256 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Premier African Minerals alerts:

Premier African Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £65.01 million and a PE ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.