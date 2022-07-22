Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Given New $17.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Profound Medical from $16.25 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Profound Medical Stock Up 0.4 %

PROF opened at $7.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $165.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.74% and a negative net margin of 417.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter worth $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the first quarter worth $132,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

Featured Stories

