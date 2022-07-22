Project Inverse Reaches Market Cap of $332,618.07 (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Project Inverse has a market cap of $332,618.07 and $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00032441 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject.

Project Inverse Coin Trading

