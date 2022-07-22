Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 0.5% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.14% of Prologis worth $171,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.54.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.08. 35,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

