ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) rose 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.12 and last traded at $45.84. Approximately 2,732,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 102,296,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 5.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $438,000. SCEP Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,785,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 87.8% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 70,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $828,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

